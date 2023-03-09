Expand / Collapse search
Traffic delays on I-20 West in DeKalb County related to officer-involved shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 11:20AM
DeKalb County
SKYFOX 5 over scene of a police chase that ended in a crash on I-20 West (FOX 5 Atlanta). article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A police chase that started in one county and ended in a crash in another is causing traffic delays on I-20 in DeKalb County.

The chase started in Rockdale County and ended in DeKalb County, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett. Authorities say the chase is related to an officer-involved shooting.

According to GDOT, all lanes on I-20 West before Wesley Chapel Road are blocked due to the police activity. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays for several hours, deputies said..

FOX 5 is working to learn exactly what happened.

This story is breaking. If you have photos or video, send them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.