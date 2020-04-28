Police: 61-year-old man assaulted in SW Atlanta

Police are working to find a suspect who beat up a man in southwest Atlanta overnight.

Officials say a passerby called 911 after finding the 61-year-old victim on the 200 block of Peyton Place shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police tell FOX 5 that the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

So far, the victim has not told police what led up to the assault.

If you have any information that might help investigators, please call Atlanta police.

