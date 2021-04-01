Police: 4-year-old killed after stolen car crashes into vehicle

A 4-year-old child is dead and his father is in critical condition after a serious crash with a stolen vehicle Wednesday in Atlanta.

Police said officers were patrolling around the area of the Ralph David Abernathy Blvd and Metropolitan Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted a stolen Honda Pilot.

When the driver of the stolen vehicle noticed officers, police say he sped off. Three miles away, the SUV hit a car head-on in the 1400 block of Lakewood Avenue.

The wreck happened right in front of Jacqueline Jenkins' home.

"I heard a big thump, I came to the door and saw all the smoke," said Jenkins.

Police said Demarcus Grier was driving the car that was hit. His 4-year-old son, Demarcus, was with him. Both were rushed to the hospital. The little boy died from his injuries.

Advertisement

Jenkins said after the wreck, police swarmed the area within minutes.

"I see all the police running with guns and saying 'Get down, get down, get down. I saw one boy get out and saw another in the backseat with his hands out saying 'I didn't do anything, I didn't do anything," said Jenkins.

Police said a 15-year-old was driving the SUV. He was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and was released to his parent.

A passenger in the SUV, 17-year-old Demarcus Laney was charged with Possession of a Firearm under the age of 18 and released him on a citation.

Police said the SUV was stolen in DeKalb County.

The investigation into the crash continues and additional charges are pending.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.