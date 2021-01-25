Police: 3 juveniles shot inside DeKalb County apartment

article

Three juveniles were injured in a shooting on Monday under investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers responded to the Lakes at Indian Creek Apartments on N. Indian Creek Drive just before 8 p.m. on Monday. Police said officers arrived to find three juveniles injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three were rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the three juveniles were inside at the time of the shooting. Adults were at home, but police said they were not harmed.

Details have not been released, but police said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

