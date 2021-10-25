Police: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Athens vehicle crash

Athens police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 21-year-old Sunday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the area of Atlanta Highway at the Epps Bridge Parkway flyover ramp around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Marlon Rosales of Bethlehem, Georgia, was riding a motorcycle on the ramp when it left the travel lane and hit a guardrail.

Both Rosales and the motorcycle went over the side and landed on the eastbound shoulder of Atlanta Highway. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call investigators at (762) 400-7364.

This is the 23rd fatal motor vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County this year.

