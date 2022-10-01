Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall

article

A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall.

The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a call at the mall Thursday night.

At the scene, officers made contact with 21-year-old Jeremiah Stallings, who police say "volunteered" a small bag of marijuana to them.

A search of his bag, however, led police to find an additional 15 ounces of marijuana, 25 Oxycodone pills, five bags of edibles, a scale, and $2,200 in cash.

"Thanks for your cooperation Jeremiah," a spokesperson for the Morrow Police Department wrote on Facebook.

It is not known what charges Stallings may face in connection to the incident.