Police: 2 men shot while driving on DeKalb County road

Police are investigating a shooting on a DeKalb County Road that left two men hospitalized Thursday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department says officers were called to the 5900 block of Covington Highway after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, police found two men in their 20s who both had gunshot wounds.

The victims told officers they were driving on the 5200 block of Shawn Lane when someone began shooting at them. The two men got out of their vehicle and fled to Covington Highway to get help.

Medics rushed both men to local hospitals where they remain in stable to critical condition.

Detectives are working to collect evidence and identify a suspect in the shooting.

At this time, police have not released the names of the victims or any possible suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.