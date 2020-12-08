Police: 2 good Samaritans shot trying to stop stolen car in Atlanta

article

A shooting outside an Atlanta dry cleaners sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after noon on the 1,800 block of Peachtree Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident happened when a man left his vehicle running as he went into the cleaners.

When two suspects tried to drive off in the vehicle, police say two good Samaritans tried to stop them from leaving the parking lot by blocking them in.

Instead of stopping, the suspects shot both men in the shoulder and drove off, police said.

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned on Collier Road.

The two gunshot victims were both transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

