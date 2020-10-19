Police: 2 critically shot after argument over woman in northwest Atlanta

article

Investigators believe a fight over a woman led to a shooting that left two men in critical condition.

Atlanta police responded to the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 11:45 Monday morning and found a man with a gunshot wound to his side.

Medics rushed him to the hospital in serious condition.

During the investigation, officers located a second man shot in the chest and arm on Etheridge Drive.

He also went to the hospital in serious condition.

Preliminary reports say the men were in a fight over a woman and it escalated into gunfire.

The names of those involved have not been continued.

The investigation continues.

