Police: 2 critically shot after argument over woman in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators believe a fight over a woman led to a shooting that left two men in critical condition.
Atlanta police responded to the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 11:45 Monday morning and found a man with a gunshot wound to his side.
Medics rushed him to the hospital in serious condition.
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
During the investigation, officers located a second man shot in the chest and arm on Etheridge Drive.
He also went to the hospital in serious condition.
Advertisement
Preliminary reports say the men were in a fight over a woman and it escalated into gunfire.
The names of those involved have not been continued.
The investigation continues.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.