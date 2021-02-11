Police: 2 'critical missing' children taken from guardian by Georgia woman

article

Police in LaGrange, Georgia are asking the public for help finding two children taken from their legal guardian Wednesday night.

The LaGrange Police Department shared a photo of the two children and a woman identified as Linda Bradley on Facebook on Wednesday shortly after 10:20 p.m.

According to police, Bradley took the two boys from their legal guardian without permission.

Officials say Bradley is believed to be on foot in the LaGrange area.

If you have seen Bradley or know where she or the children could be, please call 911 or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

