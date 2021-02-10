Police: 18-year-old Cedartown boy missing for days
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - Cedartown police need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for days.
Officials say 18-year-old Jesus Betancourt-Torres has been missing since Monday, Feb 8.
Betancourt-Torres was last seen in the 5th Street area of Cedartown.
If you have any information that can help officers, please call 770-748-4123.
