Police: 18-year-old Cedartown boy missing for days

Cedartown police need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for days.

Officials say 18-year-old Jesus Betancourt-Torres has been missing since Monday, Feb 8.

Betancourt-Torres was last seen in the 5th Street area of Cedartown.

If you have any information that can help officers, please call 770-748-4123.

