Police: 15-year-old boy killed in DeKalb County hit and run

DeKalb County police are asking the public to help them find a driver involved in a deadly hit and run early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the hit and run accident happened around 2 a.m. on Flat Shoals Parkway near Wellington Court.

Investigators believe the 15-year-old victim was walking near the entrance to the Orchard Walk Apartment when he was hit by the vehicle. He did not survive his injuries.

According to police, the driver did not remain at the scene and their vehicle should have damage to its front passenger side.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

