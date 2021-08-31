Expand / Collapse search
Police: 12 charged in South Fulton undercover prostitution operation

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

SOUTH FULTON, Ga.s - Officers have arrested 12 people in an undercover operation targeting prostitution in South Fulton.

Officials with the South Fulton Police Department say the operation happened on Aug. 27 and involved the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Police Department, and the Atlanta Police Department.

According to investigators, the undercover officers targeted areas known for being associated with prostitution, human trafficking, and drug activity on the Fulton Industrial Boulevard corridor.

In total, 12 people were charged in the operation on charges including pandering, possession of marijuana, and loitering.

Police say the youngest suspect arrested was 18 and the oldest was 66 years old.

"We are thankful for the hard work, persistence, and dedication of our officers and law enforcement partners that assisted with this operation," said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. "Prostitution is far from a victimless crime and has no place here in South Fulton — we will continue to pursue those involved and bring them to justice."

All the suspects were sent to the East Point Jail to be processed.

