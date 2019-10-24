Police: 11 arrested after strip club drug bust

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Eleven people were arrested after a drug bust at a strip club in the City of South Fulton overnight.

Investigators said around midnight, officers executed the warrant at Eye Candy, which is located at 5299 Old National Highway. Police said they had been looking into illegal drug activity at that location for four months.

Officers seized evidence that included items associated with the sale and distribution of suspected marijuana, crack, cocaine, and MDMA. Additionally, several subjects were taken into custody.

"The City of South Fulton has taken another step towards the elimination of organized crime in our city", said Police Chief Keith Meadows.

The four-month-long investigation ended in the arrest of 11 suspects, including club owner Antonio Durrett.

Fulton County Police and Fulton County Schools Police Departments also participated in executing the search warrant. Homeowners who live in the area were elated.

Advertisement

"We are getting rid of them, and make sure they stay gone for good, whatever we have to do. My vision for Old National Highway is to get the area cleaned up, get ri,d of the criminal element, so defelopers can come in," homeowner Kwame Wise told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

District 5 City Councilwoman Rosie Jackson said she ran on rooting out criminal elements like this.

"I ran on crime and I promised that we were going to clearn up some things on Old National and today I am elated," Councilwoman Jackson said with a huge grin across her face.

None of the 11 suspects had been booked yet at the Fulton County Jail by 6 p.m. Thursday. Chief Meadows said this is the fourth business his department had raided since the city's inception two years ago.