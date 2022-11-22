Police: 10 arrested in Gwinnett County gang shooting investigation

article

An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.

Days later, officials say 18-year-old Khamani Semaj Rhodes, one of the victims in the Brookdale Drive shooting, was driving in the area when he saw a suspect he believed was responsible for the shooting.

Police say Rhodes and 19-year-old Willie Taylor both fired multiple rounds from their vehicle while driving by the alleged suspect's vehicle.

After both shootings, investigators arrested six people and identified four others in connection with other crimes.

Police say the charges for the suspects, who all are between 16 and 20 years old, include aggravated assault, armed robbery, gang-related activity, and more.

The arrested suspects and their charges are below:

Khamani Rhodes (18-year-old male, Buford) — possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, being a party to a crime, drug charges, and several criminal street gang charges,

Willie Taylor (19-year-old male, Buford) — possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, several drug related charges, and several criminal street gang charges,

Kaivon Swift (17-year-old male, Buford) — aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and obstruction of law enforcement,

Derrick Ashley (18-year-old male, Buford) — aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement, and disorderly conduct,

Hunter Haifley (18-year-old male, Buford) — aggravated assault,

Sebastian Edouard (20-year-old male, Buford) — aggravated assault and criminal street gang charges,

Aykm Laroche (19-year-old male, Buford) — aggravated assault,

Unnamed Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — criminal attempted armed robbery,

Unnamed Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, being a party to a crime, several drug charges, and several Criminal Street Gang charges,

Unnamed Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, being a party to a crime, several drug charges, and several criminal street gang charges.

"Gang violence in our community will not be tolerated, nor will any activity that threatens the quality of life of our residents. Gun violence or any violence that harms the safety of our citizens and visitors are unacceptable. Anyone who participates in acts of violence will be arrested, charged, prosecuted, and held accountable for their actions," a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a statement.