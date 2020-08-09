Police: 1 shot on Peters Street in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after one person was shot in a popular bar and restaurant district late Sunday afternoon.

Police went to the 200 block of Peters Street SW around 4:46 and found one male suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to investigators, the victim engaged in some sort of argument with two other men. Both male suspects left the area in what is believed to be a dark-colored sedan with license plate number HAR4969.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing.