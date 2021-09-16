Police: 1 driver killed, 1 critical in Clayton County collision

Clayton County police are investigating a fatal accident that killed one driver and sent another to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.

Officials say the accident happened before 9 a.m. on Riverdale Road and Flat Shoals Road in College Park, Georgia.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the deceased driver was traveling northbound on Riverdale Road when they encountered traffic. While trying to stop, the driver locked their brakes and the vehicle spun into the road's southbound lanes.

The out-of-control vehicle was t-boned by another driver, police say.

Officials have not released the names of the deceased or injured drivers.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.