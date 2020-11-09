Police: 1 dead in shooting outside SW Atlanta sports bar

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning outside a southwest Atlanta sports bar.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened near the DeJa Vu Sports Bar & Lounge on the 2,900 block of Campbellton Road SW.

So far, police have only said that it is a shooting incident and that one person has been killed.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or the identity of the victim or any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.