Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a Gwinnett County home early Monday morning.
Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the 2,000 block of Wheylon Drive around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in front of the home. Investigators believe the man had been shot at least once.
Officers also found a woman at the home who had also been shot. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Police are not releasing the names of anyone involved until they notify the man's next of kin.
Responding detectives believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic incident and that the victims and the suspect were familiar with each other.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at 770-513-5300or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
