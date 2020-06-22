Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

article

Police said multiple people have been injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

It happened near the corner of Westchester Blvd NW and Illinois Avenue NW around 5 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived at the scene to find two men shot.

Police said both men were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where one of those men was pronounced dead. The other man was said to be alert, conscious, and breathing, listed in stable condition.

Police investigate after at least two people were shot in northwest Atlanta on June 22, 2020. (FOX 5)

Investigators said they are not sure of a motive behind the shooting and could not immediately provide information on a possible suspect.

The name of the victims have not been released.

