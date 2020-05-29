Police: Robbery suspect shot, killed by intended victim

A young man was killed in a shooting in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called out to Marbut Farms Trace in unincorporated Lithonia. They found the victim at the end of a cul-de-sac, already dead next to an SUV. Police have identified the man as 19-year-old Aaron Cobb.

Investigators think Cobb and several others went to the location to commit robbery.

May 29, 2020 - SUV near where victim was found is towed away from scene (FOX 5)

Detectives spent hours looking for clues, including possible surveillance video. They also canvassed the area for witnesses.

Investigators said the intended robbery victim shot Cobb in an act of self-defense.

Police said the other suspects are being questioned by police and are facing possible charges.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County police.