17-year-old shot at SW Atlanta home, police say

article

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a teen at a southwest Atlanta home late Friday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Polar Rock Road.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the right ankle.

Medics transported the teen to a local hospital. Officials believe he will fully recover from his injury.

Investigators say the gunman fled the area before officers arrived. They are now working to identify the suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.