Plant Vogtle terminates alert after event around noon today

The alert has been terminated at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, according to plant officials. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission as well as state and local agencies were notified that the emergency was resolved.

Trained personnel are currently working on recovery efforts in close coordination with federal, state and local officials.

ORIGINAL STORY

Plant Vogtle has declared an "Alert," indicating an event that could potentially reduce the facility's safety level, though there is no immediate danger to the public, according to plant officials. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), as well as state and local authorities, have been notified of the situation. John Weissinger, the Site Vice President for Plant Vogtle Units 1 & 2, emphasized that public and employee safety is the top priority and assured that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Alert is the second-lowest of four emergency classifications designated by the NRC. Plant operators are currently investigating the situation and have initiated a resolution plan. "The company is committed to the safe operation of our nuclear generating facility with equipment and systems that meet strict NRC safety and design regulations," Weissinger said.

State and local officials are prepared to respond if necessary, though residents are not currently required to take any action. Authorities encourage residents to stay informed through local radio and television broadcasts. Additional information will be made available on Georgia Power's website, social media platforms, and through their customer service line.

This development underscores the importance of rigorous safety protocols in nuclear energy facilities, and officials are maintaining transparency with the public as the situation unfolds.

The Vogtle Electric Generating Plan is a four-unit electric generating plant located near Waynesboro. It is operated by Southern Nuclear and is co-owned by Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power Corp., the MUnicipal Electric Authority of Georgia, and Dalton Utilities.