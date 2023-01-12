Expand / Collapse search
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness.

Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street.

Authorities released surveillance footage of one of the suspects getting out of a car in the gym's parking lot and trying to get into one of the vehicle's parked in the area.

Police say the suspects were in a silver Honda CRV with the Florida tag LCYD28, but say they may have switched or removed the tag.

The suspects are also believed to be still using the vehicle to commit crimes.

If you have any information that could help with the case. call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).