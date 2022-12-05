Plane flying ‘very fast’ before crash along Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta, NTSB report says

Image 1 of 22 ▼ A small plane crash near the Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta on Oct. 31, 2022. (FOX 5)

A plane that crash in Alpharetta in October was flying "very fast," according to a preliminary report released by the NTSB. Two people died in the crash along the Big Creek Greenway

The twin-propeller Beechcraft Baron crashed just north of Kimball Bridge Road a little before 1 p.m. was headed from Jekyll Island Airport to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, the NTSB says.

The preliminary reports outlines communication between air traffic controllers and the pilot. While over Alpharetta, the pilot went below the assigned altitude while beginning the approach to the Chamblee-area airport, according to the report. The plane continued to descend until it was no longer on radar.

A witness told investigators he heard the plane’s engine was "powerful and even, with no sputtering or skipping." The witness also described "heavy" and low-hanging clouds. The report states the nose of the airplane was pointed "slightly" down toward the ground, and it was moving "very fast".

"At no time did I see or hear any change in engine power, angle of descent or direction of travel. The aircraft simply flew into the ground, with no visible attempt by the pilot to turn or pull up," the witness told federal investigators.

The NTSB says the plane was torn apart crashing into the woods, which is "consistent with a high energy impact." Investigators found the engines buried about four feet into the ground.

The wreckage was recovered and will be inspected as part of the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it was apparent federal investigators will be looking at several factors including the weather. The final report could take up to two years.