Shelter-in place issued after fire reignites at southeast Georgia manufacturing plant

A shelter-in place has been issued for residents within a half-mile radius of the Pinova plant in Brunswick after a large fire was reported.

Glynn County officials tweeted the alert out at 3:34 p.m. Saturday, saying the Brunswick Fire Department and Glynn County Fire were at the scene.

A viewer provided FOX 5 Atlanta with photos of the incident. Thick black smoke could be seen rising over the plant for hours.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A black plume of smoke seen rising over the Pinova plant in Brunswick, Ga. (Credit: Lee Mobley)

That viewer told FOX 5 they saw a similar fire at the location around 7:30 a.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Officials have also not yet revealed what caused the fires.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

What is the Pinova Plant in Brunswick GA?

Pinova is a plastic resin manufacturer – using raw materials to create rosin and polyterpene resins. According to Pinova Solutions' website, the company produces products for clients in over 100 countries.