Pinners Georgia fills Cobb Galleria Centre with crafts, creativity

So, you want to be more crafty? You could spend the weekend scrolling through social media for ideas — or, you could hang out with some of the country’s top DIYers for two full days of hands-on action here in Atlanta.

Pinners Conference & Expo returns to Cobb Galleria Centre for a seventh year this Friday and Saturday, filling the venue with hundreds of lifestyle experts and vendors from across the country. Taking inspiration from the social networking site Pinterest, the event consists of more than a hundred classes taught by award-winning experts and ranging in topics from culinary arts and party planning to home decor and crafting. Along with the packed schedule of classes, Pinners also features a vendor showcase with ready-to-buy handmade items including baked foods, jewelry, soaps, and fiber art.

Hours for this year’s event are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and general admission for the expo is $12 per person ($15 at the door). Packages including admission and class passes are also available (ranging from one-day admission and two classes to two-day admission and all classes) — for more information, click here. Cobb Galleria Centre is located at 2 Galleria Parkway Southeast in Atlanta.

It’s been a few years since we spent a morning with the experts at Pinners Georgia, and we’ll be honest: our DIY skills are getting a little rusty. So, we spent a few hours getting crafty at Cobb Galleria Centre this morning — click the video player in this article to check it out!