Pink fire truck used to bring smiles to those battling illnesses in need of some support

A nonprofit that has poured a lot of love into the community is now in need of some help.

Michael and Kenya Sayles are the founders of the Gwinnett County chapter of Pink Heals.

They bring a pink fire truck to visit people who are battling illnesses to cheer them up and show their support.

"Primarily we end up seeing cancer patients. We take the truck and we go visit. We get in connection with their friends, their family. We take it and we surprise them at their house," Michael Sayles said.

"And then each person goes up to the cancer patient, obviously not during COVID times, and gives them a hug and tells them they support them. They just feel so loved," Kenya Sayles said.

The parade of friends, family, local first responders help show support during what can feel like an isolating time.

It's a feeling Michael Sayles knows personally.

"I had cancer when I was 18 years old. When I had it, I was pretty upset. I had to pretty much change my whole life, just kind of in a tough spot," he said.

But, a visit from the "Pink Heals" truck made a lasting impact.

The couple decided a few years ago to start a Gwinnett County chapter.

Michael, a firefighter, and Kenya, a mental health therapist, spend their weekends making house calls.

They had to pause when the pandemic hit.

But now, an engine problem with a hefty price tag is keeping them from continuing their work in the community.

They're hoping to get some support to be able to continue to spread a little bit of happiness to those who need it.

"I've become so happy seeing other people happy. It's just an incredible feeling," Michael Sayles said.

It's a great little community. Everybody reaches out to each other after they've been visited," Kenya Sayles said. "It makes them feel like they're not alone and that is a feeling unlike any other."

You can donate to help fix the truck here.

The Sayles are always looking for volunteers to join them during house calls. You can find out more about how to do that here.

