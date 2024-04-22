Pinewood Christian Academy teacher arrested for sending nude photos to students

A 35-year-old Reidsville resident and teacher was recently arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for sending explicit, nude photographs of himself to a female high school students while employed at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville.

The Evans County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI on April 12 and asked them to investigate allegations that a teacher/coach was sending inappropriate text messages to several female students.

The GBI arrested Joshua Garrett Blaxton on April 19 and charged him with Sexual Exploitation of Children, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Improper Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent. The GBI says Blaxton also solicited explicit photographs and sex from at least one student.

Blaxton is currently being held at Tattnall County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

His current employment status is unknown. FOX 5 has reached out to the school.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.