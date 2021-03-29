Pilot killed, thousands without power after single-engine plane crash near Cave Spring, officials say

article

Georgia Power says crews are working to repair a transmission line structure clipped by a plane early Monday evening. The plane then crashed, killing the pilot, officials say.

The Floyd County Police Department says it happened off of Davis Road around 5:45 p.m. about a mile outside the city limits of Cave Spring. Police say a witness saw the plane go down into a cleared ravine and immediately called 911.

Only the pilot was aboard at the time of the crash, the FAA reported. The pilot was killed in the crash. Their name has not been released.

Officials say it was an Aviat Husky A-1 which is described as being a tandem two-seat, high-wing, utility light aircraft.

Police say the plane took town at least one power line, sparking a brushed fire about 100 yards from the plane crash. Georgia Power is reporting about 1,700 people are without power in and around Cave Spring. Technicians are working to repair the lines, but could not offer an exact time the power would be restored.

Residents told police they have seen the plane flying over the area this past weekend and earlier on Monday. Witnesses told police they didn't observe any difficulty with the plane before the crash.

David Road was closed for several hours while crews worked to restore power and officials investigated the crash scene.

The FAA said it is investigating the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

