Pike County residents can now apply for FEMA aid for Jan. 12th storm relief

Pike County has now been added to the major disaster declaration from the severe storms that moved through Georgia on Jan. 12.

Residents in the county received straight-line winds that damaged homes and caused significant losses.

Other counties eligible for federal aid area Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup.

Those who sustained damage as a result of the Jan. 12th storm can apply by Friday, March 20. Aid can be used to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs, as well as other serious disaster-caused related needs such as medical and dental expenses, transportation, childcare, and moving and storage expenses.

FEMA advises to first file a claim with the insurance provider.

Those who are eligible can visit a Disaster Recovery Center and meet with FEMA staff and representatives of other federal and state agencies one-on-one who can provide information about disaster assistance. To find a location visit the DRC Locator.

Residents can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.