Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:05 PM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Chinese nationals arrested in Georgia county's 'largest' indoor drug growing bust ever

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture)

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia officials thought they were on their way to investigate an illegal food manufacturing facility in Pierce County, but when they got to the scene they quickly realized what they had on their hands was much bigger than that. They discovered nearly $22.5 million worth of marijuana plants growing in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation four weeks ago after receiving reports of an alleged illegal food manufacturing facility being run in a building owned by a company called HG LLC.

When they went inside, they found more than 11,000 marijuana plants growing of various sizes.

Image 1 of 5

(Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture)

"We do have four chinese nationals in jail," Sheriff Ramsey Bennett said. "Bond for all four has been denied."

Wei Sheng Deng

One suspect, Wei Sheng Deng, was detained by ICE.

Image 1 of 3

Zhu Sheng Bing

The other three suspects – Zhu Sheng Bing, Jinpeng Ma, and Chenhui Shu – were deemed to be in the U.S. legally. They were all charged with felony marijuana manufacturing, felony possession of marijuana and are expected to face additional trafficking charges.

This is believed to be the biggest drug bust of an indoor growing operation in the county's history.