Piedmont Walton nurses celebrate Mother's Day

Mother's Day is this Sunday and many people will be celebrating differently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurses at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe are working around the clock to take care of patients. Right now it's even harder because of the health risks.

Their compassion is what makes healthcare workers so great, but the four ladies we spoke with are more than just healthcare workers, they're also moms.

Each of them says being a mom is the best feeling in the world and they wouldn't have it any other way.