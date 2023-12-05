Pickle and Social Gwinnett celebrating grand opening Dec. 7

article

Competitive Social Ventures (CSV) has announced that Pickle and Social Gwinnett is set to open its doors on Dec. 7. The 4.5-acre venue located within The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford will offer a blend of entertainment options, including pickleball courts, a full-service restaurant, bars, a rooftop bar, and various outdoor amenities.

Pickle and Social Gwinnett aims to provide an unparalleled experience with six indoor, eight outdoor, and two semi-covered pickleball courts, according to CSV. In addition to the pickleball facilities, the venue boasts a full-service restaurant serving fresh American classics, signature drinks, and local craft beers. Other features include a pet-friendly outdoor lawn with a Biergarten, a 27-foot music stage, an ACL cornhole yard, a concert viewing space, and an array of complimentary indoor and outdoor games.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pickleball courts will be available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis, with rental equipment also offered for an additional fee. Guests are invited to explore the venue and enjoy complimentary games such as cornhole, shuffleboard, and ping pong. The event will feature surprise giveaways and appearances from pro-pickleball players and other high-profile athletes, along with a private ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Pickle and Social Gwinnett will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day starting Dec. 8, and reservations will be available online. The venue will offer open play, lessons, clinics, camps, leagues, and tournaments. Limited memberships are also available, providing early access to court reservations, unlimited open play Sunday through Friday, early registration for events, free rental equipment, and significant discounts on various services.

The pickleball operations at Pickle and Social Gwinnett will be led by Chris Wolfe, a PPA Certified Teaching Professional, USA Pickleball Ambassador, and co-owner of the Atlanta Pickleball Association (ATLPBA).

Pickle and Social has established partnerships with pro pickleball athletes and prominent members of the pickleball community, including Zane Navratil, Anna Bright, James Ignatowich, Dave Weinbach, Altaf Merchant, Riley Bohnert, and Danny Wuerffel. These individuals will serve as Pickle and Social Ambassadors, contributing to the growth and promotion of the sport.

Pickle and Social Gwinnett is the first of seven planned locations across the country. The Scottsdale, Arizona, location is set to open in 2024, with Frisco, Texas, and Alpharetta, Georgia locations following in 2025. Additional locations will be announced in the future. Pickle and Social is part of the CSV portfolio, which also includes Fairway Social, a sports simulator entertainment venue, and Roaring Social, a speakeasy with nightly live music.

To learn more about Pickle and Social, visit www.pickleandsocial.com.



