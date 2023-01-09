Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins

article

The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area.

Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Both the Pickens Sheriff's Office and the Jasper Police Department are working active investigations on this.

"We are also urging the public to remove items of value from your vehicles and to lock your doors when leaving your vehicles unattended," a spokesperson for the Pickens Sheriff's Office said.

If you have any information on the individual or vehicle pictured, please contact their office at 706-253-8922 to submit a tip.