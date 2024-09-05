PHOTOS: Vigil for Apalachee High School victims | Sept. 4, 2024

Residents of Winder gathered Wednesday night after a mass shooting at Apalachee High School claimed 4 lives and injured 9 others. Two teachers and two students were killed.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 4: Students and residents commemorate those who lost their lives by laying flowers near the scene of mass shooting at Apalachee high school in Winder, Georgia, United States on September 04, 2024. At least four people were killed and nine were taken to various hospitals with injuries according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A 14-year-old suspect named Colt Gray has been arrested and will be charged for murder.

