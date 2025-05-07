Walker County woman facing 22 counts of animal cruelty

article

The Brief A Walker County code enforcement visit led to the arrest of 58-year-old Renva Sue Gravitt, who now faces 22 counts of animal cruelty and 10 counts of failure to control rabies. Investigators found 12 dogs and 10 chickens living in unsanitary conditions, including sheds with little ventilation, inadequate water, and piles of feces and garbage. Gravitt, who has a history of animal-related code violations, surrendered some animals while others remain under court hold; she faces up to 22 years in jail and $22,000 in fines if convicted.



A routine code enforcement check in Walker County has escalated into an animal cruelty case involving more than 20 charges and one arrest.

What we know:

Renva Sue Gravitt, 58, of Chickamauga, is facing 22 counts of animal cruelty and 10 counts of failure to maintain responsibility for rabies control following an investigation at her residence on Gentry Road. The investigation began when a Walker County code enforcement officer responded to a complaint about garbage on the property. During the inspection, the officer discovered multiple animals living in unsanitary conditions and alerted animal control.

Upon arrival, animal control officers found 12 dogs and 10 chickens in what they described as hazardous conditions. The animals were surrounded by excessive feces and urine, trash, and debris. Some dogs were being housed in poorly ventilated sheds, and officials reported inadequate access to clean water.

What they're saying:

Tyler Bishop, director of Walker County Animal Control, noted that more than 40 animals had previously been removed from the same location and that Gravitt had a record of code violations for animals running at large. The property has since been condemned by county officials.

What's next:

Bailey Clements, director of animal services, made the arrest. Gravitt could face up to 22 years in jail and $22,000 in fines if convicted on all charges. She has surrendered two dogs and all the chickens to the Walker County Animal Shelter. The remaining ten dogs are currently being held under a court order until the case is resolved.