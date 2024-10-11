Expand / Collapse search

Photos: Fall and Halloween festivities at Jaemor Farms | 2024

By
Published  October 11, 2024 3:40pm EDT
Things To Do
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 48

Jaemor Farms. Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - RELATED: Halloween festivities & haunted houses in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024

Jaemor Farms in Alto (about an 1.5 hours from Atlanta) is a 500-acre, family-owned and operated farm, originally established in 1912 ad Echols Orchards. It is famous for its fried pies, homemade cakes, ice cream, fresh produce, peaches, apples, jams, jellies, pickles and more. On weekends in September and October, they offer a 6-acre corn maze,  hayrides, a variety of games, pumpkin picking, an apple cannon and more. 