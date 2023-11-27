PHOTOS: Ceremonies, services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Image 1 of 21 ▼ Former and current US Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail, carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Atlanta, Georgia, on November 27, 2023. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Three days of ceremonies and services are being held for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

On Monday, her casket was carried by former members of her U.S. Secret Service protection detail to a waiting hearse. A motorcade then headed to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where both Carters went to college and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers is located, for a wreath-laying service.

After the service, the motorcade began its journey to The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. There will be a brief private service at the library and then Mrs. Carter will lie in repose from 6 to 10 p.m.

On Tuesday there will be a private tribute service at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University. Former President Carter, multiple family members and several dignitaries will be in attendance.

Carter's motorcade is scheduled to arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday where a service will be held for family and close frie3nds. The hearse will then head to the Carter family residence for internment.