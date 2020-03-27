Philadelphia-based flight attendant dies after testing positive for coronavirus

article

A veteran Philadelphia-based flight attendant died this week after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants says.

Paul Frishkorn, 65, had been a flight attendant with American Airlines since 1997. According to the association, this is American's first COVID-19 related death.

"Our industry, our airline and all of us have been affected by COVID-19 in different ways, but until now we hadn't lost one of our own," the airline said. "This loss hits home in a different, personal way from the headlines."

RELATED

‘The pandemic is accelerating’: WHO suggests more aggressive measures be taken to stop COVID-19

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Advertisement

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Frishkorn was named Flight Service Champion twice, and was an influential member of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Over his 20-plus year career, American Airlines says Frishkorn built a reputation as a "consummate professional."

"Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American," The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said. "Paul will be missed by the customers he cared for and everyone at American who worked with him."

Frishkorn became the city's second COVID-19 related death. To date, Philadelphia has amassed more than 400 cases of coronavirus, while the statewide total has ballooned to over 1,600 with 17 deaths.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP