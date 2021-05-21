Pete Buttigieg visiting Atlanta to tout White House's infrastructure plan

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Atlanta on Friday to tout President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

Biden is pushing for the $2 trillion package to be passed quickly in Congress. Buttigieg's goal on the trip is to highlight how Biden's plan could create millions of jobs.

"At the end of the day we'll have to see how they decide to vote, but we've absolutely had good faith conversations where there's a lot of goodwill with both parties who want to get something done," Buttigieg said.

The first stop of the tour will be at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Buttigieg will tour the new plane train tunnel.

The transportation secretary and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff will also meet with minority-owned businesses that helped build the airport.

Other stops in the White House official's trip will involve an East Point walking tour to discuss infrastructure investment opportunities and a press conference with national and local Georgia officials highlighting the importance of investing in infrastructure.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The White House says Biden's American Jobs Plan would address roads, bridges, airports, and other transit projects. The plan would also address drinking water, clean energy, and internet access.

"You don't need an engineering report to know that driving on American roads, they're not the way they should be," Buttigieg said. "That our bridges need work. We got 1000's upon 1000's that are in poor condition or even structurally deficient."

But Republicans have pushed against the bill with some saying the bill spends too much on projects not directly tied to infrastructure.

"It's not an infrastructure bill, it's a spending bill. Only about six percent of that bill actually goes to roads and bridges," Rep. Ashley Hinson said.

The president’s team had set a soft Memorial Day deadline to determine whether a deal with Republicans was within reach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.