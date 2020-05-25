Peru meets Georgia at unique Snellville farm

Ask anyone to name some farm animals, and you’ll hear the expected answers: pigs, cows, chickens, goats, etc. But at one Snellville farm, there’s a unique addition to the list — and it’s one that might just provide the “escape” your family’s been looking for.

Creekwater Alpaca Farm is located on a 40-acre property in Snellville, and is home to more than 50 alpacas. Brought into the United States from South America (specifically Peru and Bolivia), alpacas are smaller than llamas and bred for their fiber, which is used to make sweaters, socks, knit caps, and more. Creekwater Alpaca Farm began more than 20 years ago as a breeding farm, but has become a popular tourist destination and offers tours to the general public on the weekends and private tours during the week.

“We offer educational and interactive alpaca tours,” says the farm’s Rebecca Taylor. “We let people get in the pen and pet and feed the alpacas, and then we also have bunnies, guinea fowl, goats, sheep, and pigs.” Adds Josh Prather, “It’s a very fun place for kids to come to. You get to come and visit with the alpacas, and other animals, there’s a lot of open-air and open space.”

Right now, due to social distancing, tours are being spaced out and limited in group size. But tour guides say the smaller groups mean visitors will get more time to learn about the animals and get up-close experiences with them. “All our animals are free-range…on the property,” says Dakota Cox. “So the only time they’re stuck in their pens is when we’re doing tours, and that way all the animals get to get out and graze and be happy.”

Once a year, the farm’s alpacas are shorn, and their fleece is sent to mills to be turned into yarn; visitors may purchase products made from that yarn, including socks and hats.

For more information on Creekwater Alpaca Farm and tour options, click over the farm’s Facebook page here. You can also visit the website for information on purchasing alpaca products.