Person fatally shot near Lindbergh MARTA station, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Atlanta Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in a parking area at 2450 Camellia Lane NE in Lindbergh, which is near the MARTA transit station.

Atlanta police are seen leading away a man dressed in black and in a black hooded mask after a shooting near the Lindbergh MARTA Station on Feb. 23, 2024.

According to APD, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was in critical condition and died from their injuries.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area where police were seen leading a man dressed in black and in a black hooded mask away in handcuffs.

