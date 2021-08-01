Shots fired at armored truck in Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta Police Department officers are at the scene of a shooting where someone allegedly fired at an armored truck in southwest Atlanta.

Police said no one was injured and no bullets struck the truck.

Officers went to the scene at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway in a shopping center north of the intersection with Langford Parkway.

