Person recovering from gunshot wound to the head at Grady Hospital, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SE Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a person is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital from being shot in the head sometime on Friday evening. 

Officers went to the hospital at around 9:48 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the head conscious in the ER. 

Investigators learned the shooing happened somewhere near 12 Atlanta Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The victim found their own ride to the hospital, police said.

Details are limited regarding what led up to the shooting. 

