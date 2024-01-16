Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for person of interest in 2023 South Fulton homicide

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
Terrence Holmes (South Fulton Police Department)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Authorities are looking for Terrence Holmes.

Police say Holmes may be connected to a deadly shooting on March 28, 2023, on Old National Highway.

That morning, officers were called to reports of a shooting on the highway and found a man shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the shooting victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. The man was not able to survive his injuries.

Investigators have not shared any details about why they believe Holmes is a person of interest in the shooting. 

Officials are asking anyone who knows where Holmes could be to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.