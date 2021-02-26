Person of interest sought in shooting death of man near Gwinnett County neighborhood pool

The Gwinnett County Police Department released a home surveillance video of a man walking through the Meadow Trace community just minutes before a man was gunned down in the parking lot of the neighborhood's pool and tennis courts.

The shooting happened in 1500 block of Riverside Parkway early Thursday evening. Gwinnett County police said officers arrived at the scene to find Anthony Collins, 44, of Lawrenceville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators came across the video while canvassing the neighborhood. They describe the man as having a skinny build and being about 5-foot-10-inches tall. Detectives said he was carrying some sort of pole, stick, or another long object in his hand.

The Gwinnett County Police Department released this image of a person of interest who was walking in the neighborhood near a murder scene along Riverside Parkway on Feb. 25, 2021. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police do not yet have a motive in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

