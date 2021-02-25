Police find man shot to death in parking lot of Gwinnett County neighborhood pool

The parking lot of the Meadow Trace community pool and the tennis courts was blocked by police tape until late Thursday evening after a man was found dead.

Gwinnett County police said they were called out to the 1500 block of Riverside Parkway early Thursday evening for a "trouble unknown" call. When officers arrived, police said they found the body of a middle-aged man next to a car in the parking lot.

The medical examiner’s office said the man suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives spent several hours combing over the parking lot and the car for clues.

Details on a suspect were not immediately known.

The name of the man has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

