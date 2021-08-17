'Person of interest' sought in Cheshire Bridge Road restaurant arson

article

A fire at a popular Cheshire Bridge Restaurant earlier this month has been ruled an arson. Investigators have released a series of photos showing someone who they call a person of interest.

The blaze tore through Las Margaritas located in the 1800 block of Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta on Aug. 9. The building was not a total loss but did cause extensive damage.

The family that has run the restaurant for the past two decades said it hopes to rebuild soon.

The fire happened less than a mile from the scene of a gas line fire which happened just days earlier under the bridge over Peachtree Creek. The road will likely remain closed at the bridge for the next year as crews work to replace the bridge. Officials have not said if the two are somehow connected.

Georgia Arson Control offers a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Anyone with information in the case should call Atlanta Fire Rescue or the state arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

