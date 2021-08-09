Section of Cheshire Bridge Road remains closed after fire

Both lanes on Cheshire Bridge Road in DeKalb County are closed while repairs are ongoing after a fire broke out, officials said.

It's closed from Lenox Road to Faulkner Road in both directions, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officials in DeKalb County said Atlanta Gas Light has repaired the natural gas line that fueled under the Peachtree Creek bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road late Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 2100 block just south of Woodland Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

The initial fire was not started by natural gas, but the fire damaged a four-inch natural gas line, causing the pipe to ignite. There were no injuries, but for the safety of those in the surrounding area, natural gas service was turned off, impacting fewer than 50 customers.

A fire breaks out under a bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road on August 4, 2021. (FOX 5)

"While we work with local authorities to investigate this incident, our team continues to diligently make repairs safely and efficiently and aims to restore service to customers today," a company spokesperson said.

Both directions of the busy Atlanta roadway were immediately shut down while crews worked to turn off the gas and extinguish the flames.